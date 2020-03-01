iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,463 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 187,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,045,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $15.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

