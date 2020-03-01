iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

