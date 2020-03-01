iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $109.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

