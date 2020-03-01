iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $164.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.66 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.