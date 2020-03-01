iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.