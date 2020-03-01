iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after buying an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.64 and a 1-year high of $226.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

