iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $38,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $110.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.87 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.