iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

