iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,598,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,072,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

