iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $174,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,222,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

