iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,071 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $836,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $184.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $188.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

