iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $120.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

