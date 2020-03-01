Italo Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a total market cap of $23,269.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,815,192 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

