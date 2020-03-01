Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

ITI stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.21. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iteris by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iteris by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iteris by 44.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

