Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 35,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,157. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.77.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

