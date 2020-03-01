J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J.Jill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). J.Jill posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

JILL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,720. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

