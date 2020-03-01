J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

