J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Update

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

