Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,682. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

