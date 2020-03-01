JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 861,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

