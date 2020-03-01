JD Coin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $5,467.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,495,563 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.