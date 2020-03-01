Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $17.92 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

