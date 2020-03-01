Jewel Market Cap Tops $16.63 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Jewel token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

