Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Cap Reaches $5.53 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $52,864.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.