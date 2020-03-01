John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.44 ($6.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

LON WG traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 366.20 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,722,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.25.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

