Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 10.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

