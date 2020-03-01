Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01. The company has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

