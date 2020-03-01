Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,529,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

