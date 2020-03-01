Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Shares of JLL opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

