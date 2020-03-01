Joule Price Hits $0.0332 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Joule has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joule has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Joule coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

