Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 45.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 488,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,095. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. Company insiders own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

