JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 67,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

