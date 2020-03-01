JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a market cap of $373.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

