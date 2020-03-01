Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 507,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 714.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,548,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. 73,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.