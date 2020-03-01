Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadmon.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

