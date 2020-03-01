Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 718,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 217,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

