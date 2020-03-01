KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 17,370,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 3,837,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,310. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Didomenico acquired 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 171.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 222,091 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $788,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

