KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

