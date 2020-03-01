KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

TMUS opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

