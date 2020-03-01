KBC Group NV Buys 13,923 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $7,799,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $124.00 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

