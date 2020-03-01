KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 106.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

NYSE HCA opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.