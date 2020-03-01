KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $29,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

