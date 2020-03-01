KBC Group NV Grows Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of JD.Com worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 610,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,518,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JD.Com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.43. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

