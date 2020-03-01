KBC Group NV Grows Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,977 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

