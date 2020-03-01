KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

