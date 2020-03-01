KBC Group NV Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

