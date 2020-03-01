KBC Group NV Has $28.46 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

