KBC Group NV Has $31.44 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,136 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.30% of CF Industries worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CF Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

