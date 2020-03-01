KBC Group NV Has $33.23 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,296,000 after buying an additional 137,622 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.72. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.