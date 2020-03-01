KBC Group NV Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,700,329. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $572.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $610.32 and a 200-day moving average of $573.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

